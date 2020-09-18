Colby Covington Says Tyron Woodley Asked To Do Press Conference Separately

Colby Covington believes Tyron Woodley asked to do the UFC Vegas 11 press conference separately.

On Thursday night, the UFC held a press conference featuring Donald Cerrone, Niko Price, Gerald Meerschaert, Khamzat Chimaev, Johnny Walker, and Ryan Spann. Obviously, the main event between Covington and Woodley was missing which was disappointing news for the former interim champ.

“I thought I’d be able to get in his head, play some mind games,” Covington said about a planned showdown (h/t MMAFighting). “See him face-to-face, look that coward in the eyes after we did the press conference.”

According to Dana White, the main event wasn’t at the press conference because he wanted to highlight other cards. Yet, for Covington, he claims Woodley was the one who said he wanted to do it separately.

“I would think that Tyron asked not to engage with me in person,” he said. “He’s doing his little thing; he’s trying to copy what I do. He’s wearing some hat that says whatever it said, ‘Make Racists Fade Again,’ but the only person catching a fade is Tyron Woodley on Saturday night. He’s the only one that’s racist.

“The only race there is in this fight is the race to get him out of the UFC.”

UFC Vegas 11 goes down on Saturday night and stay locked to MMANews for all your event coverage.