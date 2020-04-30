Colby Covington Says Usman Rematch & Woodley Bout Makes Sense

Colby Covington feels there are two bouts that make the most sense for him going forward.

Covington last competed back in Dec. 2019. “Chaos” challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title. The championship bout headlined UFC 245. In a back-and-forth war, Covington ended up being stopped in the final frame via TKO.

Covington Wants Usman Rematch & Woodley Bout

In an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Covington said that the only title bout to truly make at welterweight is a rematch with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

“I want my rematch with ‘Marty Fakenewsman,’ there’s no other fight to make,” Covington told MMA Junkie. “We’ve got unfinished business. The way that last fight went down, everybody knows I was winning that fight, that was my fight until Marc Goddard made a stupid decision to stop the fight when the fight wasn’t even close to being over. I still had five, 10 rounds in me. I could go all day, I don’t get tired.”

Covington went on to say that if the UFC does indeed plan to book Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal next, then he’s down to settle his feud with former American Top Team teammate Tyron Woodley.

“If I don’t get that fight then the only other fight that would make sense for me is to end Tyron Woodley’s career,” Covington said. “You see him out there broke as (expletive) begging to fight someone, now he’s over on Cameo but you can’t believe anything Woodley says. He’s like ‘Oh, I’m going to fight three times in three weeks.’ Bro, you’re a broke (expletive), you didn’t even fight three times in four years so I think the UFC knows where I stand.”

Things between Covington and Woodley soured when “The Chosen One” split his time with ATT and Roufusport. Since that time, the two have traded barbs.