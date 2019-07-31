Colby Covington Skeptical He’ll Receive Title Shot Next

Dana White has publicly stated that should Colby Covington defeat Robbie Lawler this Saturday in the main event of UFC Newark, he would be next in line for a title shot against Kamaru Usman. Colby Covington has heard this before, and is thus unconvinced Dana’s word is put in writing:

“I want to see something in writing,” Covington told MMA Junkie. For some, just hearing Dana White publicly state they will receive a title shot with their next victory would be a pleasant feeling, but not for Covington:

“It’s not nice to hear (White say that), because nothing’s guaranteed in this sport, and we all know that,” Covington said. “I’m not going to believe anything until I’m locked in that cage with somebody.

“Until then, we know what’s happened. I’ve been down this road before. I’ve been promised many times. I’m all about promises made, promises kept. But I can’t say the same for everyone else in this business.”

The last time Covington was promised a world title shot, it ultimately went to Kamaru Usman, despite Covington having won the interim world championship. White attributed the decision to Covington not accepting opportunities when they came, such as not fighting Woodley at UFC 228 and not fighting Kamaru Usman at UFC on ESPN +1. But that is all in the past, and Covington is now looking ahead into what he believes will be a very bright future:

“It is what it is,” Covington said. “Business goes on. You can’t get frustrated or emotional about this, and that’s the best thing about what I bring to the table. I don’t bring emotions to the table. I don’t have feelings. I don’t care what people think of me.

“I’m going to keep proving and showing my worth to this company, and this whole sport of MMA, that I’m the biggest draw, and people want to see me fight.”

Do you think Colby Covington will truly receive the first crack at Kamaru Usman if he defeats Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark?