Colby Covington Slams Idea Of Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

Colby Covington doesn’t believe fight fans want to see Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns.

This past Saturday night (May 30), Burns took on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. This was the biggest fight in Burns’ pro MMA career and he shined. “Durinho” had Woodley beat for all five rounds until the final horn sounded. Once the smoke cleared, Burns was declared the winner via unanimous decision. He now holds the number one spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings.

Covington Scoffs At Idea Of Usman vs. Burns

Burns and Usman are teammates but “Durinho” knows that “The Nigerian Nightmare” has something that he wants. Burns said he’s willing to fight Usman for the UFC welterweight championship.

Appearing on Submission Radio, Covington gave his reaction to the possibility of Usman vs. Burns (via BJPenn.com).

“Yup, still don’t care,” Covington said of Burns on a recent episode of Submission Radio. “Just like all the people, the people don’t care about the fight. That fight won’t sell 10,000 pay-per-views, let alone 1000 pay-per-views. So, I could care less if they want to make some fight with some guy who was just getting knocked out by lightweights and nobody knows who they are. So, I’m not interested in that fight, the people aren’t interested in that fight.”

Covington went on to say that if the UFC decides to book Usman vs. Burns, then he wants a showdown with Jorge Masvidal. “Chaos” is also open to settling a grudge with another former American Top Team teammate, Dustin Poirier.

Back in Dec. 2019, Covington competed for the UFC welterweight championship. In a bout that earned MMA News’ 2019 “Fight of the Year” award, Covington almost went the distance with Usman. Covington ended up being stopped via TKO in the fifth round. What’s next for Covington remains to be seen but it sounds like he’s ready to step back inside the Octagon.