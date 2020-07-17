Colby Covington Slams Tyron Woodley For Turning Down August Fight, Plans To Retire Former Champ

Colby Covington says he will wait until September to get the chance to retire Tyron Woodley

On Wednesday night, Covington posted a signed bout agreement to fight Woodley on August 22. Yet, “The Chosen One” says he is not ready to fight in August but he said he would be fine fighting “Chaos” in September or October.

Now, Covington says Woodley is once again ducking him but he is fine waiting until September to fight him.

“All that sh-t that Tyron’s talked, he’s not getting off easy,” Covington said to MMA Junkie. “He’s going to have to come and hold himself accountable for all the things he said, so whenever Tyron’s ready. I’ll be ready in August, but if he has to push it back to September, then we can do it in September, but he’s not getting out the easy way. I know he wants to show up and be the big brother and save his little brother ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal because ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal is already ducking and diving and looking for any way around not to fight me.

“Send out big brother Tyron ‘Tyquil’ Woodley, and I’ll retire him. Just like I said, I’ve been saying this for years, I’m going to be the one to retire Tyron Woodley, and here it is. When he signs up, when he shows up in that octagon and we settle it off, he will get retired, I promise you that.”

Colby Covington hasn’t fought since he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman back at UFC 245. Woodley, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing skid where last time out he got dominated by Gilbert Burns.