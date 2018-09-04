Colby Covington Slams UFC 228 “#1 Contender” Main Event

This Saturday, Tyron Woodley will defend his welterweight championship against Darren Till in the main event of UFC 228. This is coming after Colby Covington was crowned the interim champion at UFC 225 with a victory over Rafael Dos Anjos in its co-main event. For those who have been following the loud and brash rhetoric over the past year or so, it should come as no surprise that Colby Covington believes that he is the real welterweight champion of the world and that the bout between Woodley and Till is but a glorified #1 contender fight to see whom he will face next:

“The UFC put themselves in a scramble and they needed to fill that pay-per-view slot. I understand it,” Colby Covington told FloCombat. “Woodley hasn’t fought in over a year so I understand wanting to get him to fight. It is what it is, that’s how the cards are drawn.

It’s a No. 1 contender’s fight. They’re fighting for the No. 1 contendership.

“Woodley hasn’t fought for a year and his last fight was the least amount of strikes thrown in history,” Covington continued. “That’s going to be his history and his legacy. He’s going to be known for being a boring fighter with the least strikes thrown.

“Then, he’s going against Darrell “Doughboy”, who has to prove he can make championship weight. No one knows if he can make championship weight. He’s missed weight in two out of the six fights he’s had in the UFC. That’s 33-percent, you do the math. That’s not very professional. He also got gifted a decision against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in his home country.”

Colby Covington concluded by reiterating that he doesn’t mind the two facing in Saturday’s main event, as long as the world knows who the real champion is:

“Let them fight it out for the No. 1 contender’s spot so they can fight the real champ,” Covington said. “The people’s champ. America’s champ, Colby “Chaos” Covington.”

Does Colby Covington have any valid points here in your opinion?