Colby Covington “Standing Up For” Other Fighters in UFC Struggle

Colby Covington is not done with his anti-UFC and anti-Dana White media tour. In his latest stop, Colby Covington may have, perhaps unknowingly and unintentionally, pulled what is called in the pro wrestling business a “face turn,” seemingly going from arguably the most intentional heel (bad guy) in the UFC to a “good guy” who, in his own words, is standing up for those who cannot stand up for themselves (Transcript via Bloody Elbow):

“I haven’t heard anything from them, and I don’t got anything to say to them,” Covington said recently on BJPenn Radio regarding what’s next for him. “They know where I stand, and they’re not going to get anything out of me ’cause I’m standing my ground, I’m standing up for all the fighters that don’t have a f—king platform.

“They can’t stand up against the UFC. All the shit the UFC gives them, f—ks all the fighters on the pay and just expects you to do things on a drop of a dime when they want it.”

Colby Covington’s frustration was born from the fact that even though he is healthy, ranked #1 in the world, was the interim champion, and was promised a title fight against Tyron Woodley, he is being skipped over for Kamaru Usman who will now by challenging for the welterweight title at UFC 235. There have been explanations presented as to why that is the case, but Covington is firm in his belief that he was wronged and that he is deserving of what he was promised, and he is not budging.

“When the UFC says to jump I don’t say ‘how high’, I’m not that guy,” Covington continued. “The UFC knows where I stand and I’m standing up for what’s right. People can hate me, they can love me, but you know I’m standing up for what I believe in and what I earned. In life you can only stand by your word and you gotta have big balls in life and that’s what I got.”

