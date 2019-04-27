Colby Covington Says With Steroids He Can Beat Up ‘Jonny Picograms’

Colby Covington believes he can take out Jon Jones if he was allowed to use performance enhancing drugs.

Covington is in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title. While the bout hasn’t been made official, UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Covington is the number one contender. “Chaos” captured the interim 170-pound gold back in June 2018.

Covington Says With PEDs He’ll Dust Jones

Covington spoke to Helen Yee of the Las Vegas Sports Network. During the interview, Covington expressed confidence in his ability to move all the way up to light heavyweight and take out Jon Jones. Of course, there is a catch (via Bloody Elbow):

“I’m thinking 165, 155, 185 — all the weight classes. I want multiple belts. You let me do some steroids, 100 percent I can go up to 205 and beat up Jonny Picograms. They’re giving title shots to anybody these days at light heavyweight. You see the guy that just got a title shot? He was like 1-4 in his last five. It’s just embarrassing. The division is weak. Get me on some steroids.”

Covington’s “Jonny Picograms” remark is a dig at Jones’ drug testing controversy. Jones has been flagged for a trace amount of turinabol stemming from his failed UFC 214 drug test, but the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has determined that it’s due to a pulsing effect and not the result of a new ingestion.