Colby Covington Tells Kevin Lee To Stay At Lightweight

Colby Covington caught wind of Kevin Lee contemplating a move to welterweight.

Last night (Dec. 15), Lee went one-on-one with Al Iaquinta in a rematch. Lee fell short against Iaquinta back in Feb. 2014 via unanimous decision. History repeated itself at UFC on FOX 31 as Lee once again dropped a unanimous decision to “Raging.”

“Chaos” issues warning to “The Motown Phenom”

After the loss, Lee spoke to reporters and said he may consider making the move to 170 pounds. Covington took to Twitter to respond:

.@motownphenom consider hitting your little baby nuts with a sledge hammer too, cause it's a better option than fighting real men at 170 junior. #ufcmilwaukee https://t.co/Tu26zNSpN5 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) December 16, 2018

Covington’s next bout is unclear. While many had him pegged as being the next welterweight title contender, UFC president Dana White has expressed his discontent with “Chaos” and 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley. On top of that, Kamaru Usman recently posted a bout agreement to fight Woodley next so it’s clear that the UFC wants to move on from Woodley vs. Covington for the time being.

As for Lee, he’s long been pushing for a 165-pound division. While Lee has only missed weight once in his professional mixed martial arts career, cutting weight hasn’t exactly been a breeze for “The Motown Phenom.” If White sticks to his guns, then Lee will either have to remain at 155 pounds or move up to the welterweight division.

Do you think Kevin Lee can find success at 170 pounds?