Colby Covington Thinks Kamaru Usman Would Expose Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington sees UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman having his way with Jorge Masvidal if they fight.

The seeds appear to have been planted for a title bout between Usman and Masvidal. Following a heated exchange between Usman and Masvidal during Super Bowl week, UFC president Dana White revealed that he plans to book the matchup for International Fight Week in July. Covington has expressed his belief that the bout won’t happen.

Covington Says Usman Would Expose Masvidal

Covington spoke to MMAJunkie.com‘s Farah Hannoun and “Chaos” said that Usman would ultimately be too much for “Gamebred” to handle if the bout does indeed take place.

“If they fight, I think that ‘Marty Fakenewsman’ exposes journeyman Jorge Masvidal,” Covington told MMA Junkie. “Like I said before, ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal, he hit lightning in a bottle. He’s not that good of a fighter. He’s got three fights in a row where he got three lucky knockout finishes, but who’s he beat? Besides, he’s got 15 losses on his record – 15 losses. Why are we talking about him as a world-class fighter when he’s got 15 (expletive) losses on his record?”

Covington challenged Usman for the welterweight gold back in Dec. 2019. The bout was an instant classic and earned MMA News’ 2019 Fight of the Year award. Usman ended up retaining his championship via fifth-round TKO.

Usman has said that a bout with Masvidal hasn’t been signed. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has also said that he expects to cross paths with Covington again sometime in the future. Usman even admitted that for the first time in his career, he asked his corner if he was winning rounds when he fought “Chaos.”

Time will tell who gets their way. Covington anticipates Masvidal will price himself out.

Do you think Kamaru Usman would outclass Jorge Masvidal or would it be a competitive title fight?