Colby Covington Thinks UFC President Dana White Is ‘A Little Afraid’ Of Him

Colby Covington believes he may have put some fear in UFC president Dana White.

Covington and White have been at odds since 2018. “Chaos” was due for a title unification bout against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 back in Sept. 2018. Covington opted to undergo surgery and was passed on in favor of Darren Till. Since that time Covington has hurled insults at White.

Covington Believes White Is Afraid Of Him

Covington is scheduled to challenge UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 on Dec. 14. “Chaos” has claimed that if he wins and White tries to put the title on him, he’ll slap him. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Covington said he sensed some fear in the UFC boss when they last met.

“No, I haven’t talked to him at all,” Covington relayed when speaking to MMA Fighting. “The only time I talked to him was right before the press conference before I went on stage I was like ‘hey Dana, how you doing?’ and you could tell he was a little afraid of me. He was like ‘how’s it going, how you doing?’ and I was just like I feel good. That was basically it. He went on the stage and we did the press conference and that was it.

“That’s the only words we’ve spoken to each other. I don’t have anything nice to say about him and I know he has nothing nice to say about me ever.”

Do you think Colby Covington is going too far in taking aim at the UFC boss?