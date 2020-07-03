Colby Covington To Dustin Poirier: ‘It Took You 25 Minutes To Beat A Hooker?’

Colby Covington thinks Dustin Poirier’s performance at UFC on ESPN 12 left a lot to be desired.

Poirier took on Dan Hooker in a bout that many feel is a “Fight of the Year” candidate. After five rounds of exciting action, Poirier emerged victorious via unanimous decision. You’ll find very few people who weren’t impressed by “The Diamond’s” showing but Covington is one of those people.

Colby Covington Dismisses Dustin Poirier’s Win Over Dan Hooker

Covington doesn’t share in the praise that many are giving Poirier vs. Hooker. In fact, Covington told BJPenn Radio that the fight didn’t impress him and neither did Poirier’s performance.

“I didn’t think that that performance was that impressive,” Covington said on the latest episode of BJPENN.com Radio, breaking down Poirier’s win over Hooker. “Let’s be honest. It took you 25 minutes to beat a hooker? Usually hookers are in and out within a couple of minutes. The fact that Hooker lasted that long is a feat in itself. But if Hooker would’ve kept kicking it the second round, Dustin wouldn’t have been standing. The fight would have been over it. It wasn’t really an impressive fight. Hooker’s a former featherweight. He got finished by Edson Barbosa in a minute or two. He’s not really that good of a fighter. I thought he got beat. I thought Dustin got beat. It was a very close fight, but I thought he got beat.”

Covington and Poirier were once teammates at American Top Team. Things went south between the two when Covington slammed Poirier’s wrestling abilities. He even predicted that Khabib Nurmagomedov would defeat Poirier back in Sept. 2019, which he did. This led to Poirier saying that when he sees Covington, it’ll be “on sight.”

“Chaos” and “The Diamond” appeared to bury the hatchet but once Covington left ATT, the gloves came off once again. The two fights that interest Covington the most are a rematch with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and a grudge match with Jorge Masvidal. With that said, Covington is open to a bout with Poirier.