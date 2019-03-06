Colby Covington Even Has Beef With NFL Star Todd Gurley

Apparently Colby Covington’s beefs don’t end with mixed martial arts fighters.

Covington is no stranger to trash talking. “Chaos” has taken aim at the likes of newly crowned Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Kamaru Usman, Tyron Woodley, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ben Askren, Jon Jones, and others. Now, he’s detailing his beef with NFL running back Todd Gurley.

Covington vs. Gurley?

Covington appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. During his appearance, Covington detailed his run-in with Gurley’s crew (via BJPenn.com):

“A bunch of fans were like ‘that’s Todd Gurley!’ I was sitting front row with my security guards. Four rows down, my security and a bunch of fans were like ‘oh that’s Todd Gurley and his crew.’ They were heckling me, talking shit, saying some things [like] ‘oh we’re going to fuck you up Colby!’ That’s why I had 10 cops right in front of me, right outside the cage, cause they were making sure nothing went down in the crowd.”

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Covington will be next in line for a shot at the welterweight title. “Chaos” was causing a ruckus during UFC 235 fight week. He interrupted Usman’s open workout session and confronted White in a Las Vegas casino. One day after UFC 235, he nearly came to blows with Usman in public.

Do you think Colby Covington truly had an incident with Todd Gurley’s crew, or is he just “working” the fans?