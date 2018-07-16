Colby Covington Trashes Nick Diaz After He Asked to Fight Daniel Cormier

Colby Covington never holds his tongue, but especially when it comes to Nick Diaz taking shots at new heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier

Colby Covington isn’t scared, homie.

The interim welterweight champion took to Twitter over the weekend to fire back at former 170-pound title challenger Nick Diaz, who had taken shots at both Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar after their altercation at UFC 226.

Diaz took issue with the ‘WWF’ style antics that followed Cormier’s knockout win over Stipe Miocic to win the title.

Following his victory, Cormier took to the microphone and called out Lesnar, who had been sitting cage side watching the fights. Rather than just come into the cage for a face off, Lesnar shoved Cormier and a near melee broke out in the middle of the Octagon.

It all led to what will undoubtedly become one of the biggest pay-per-view cards in 2019 as Lesnar is expected to face Cormier with the heavyweight title on the line once he’s eligible to fight again. Lesnar is currently serving out the remainder of a one-year suspension after he tested positive for a banned substance back in 2016 before retiring, which froze his sanction until he was ready to return.

Diaz’s problems with that situation led to Covington unleashing a vitriolic message that also referenced the Stockton, Calif. native’s recent arrest where he has been charged with several felonies in an alleged domestic assault case in Las Vegas.

“Holy s–t I didn’t know you could tweet from prison?” Covington wrote in a message aimed at Diaz. “Watch your mouth when you’re speaking about the #NattyGOAT. You’re only beating women these days, you ain’t beating anybody relevant you f–king loser.

“Shut your f–king mouth before I shut it for you… homie!”

.@nickdiaz209 Holy shit I didn’t know you could tweet from prison? Watch your mouth when youre speaking about the #NattyGOAT. Youre only beating women these days, you ain’t beating anybody relevant you fucking loser. Shut your fucking mouth before I shut it for you… homie! https://t.co/Dc5LJ07h9P — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 15, 2018

The ‘natty GOAT’ reference is what Covington has started calling Cormier after he became the first fighter in history to capture both the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight titles simultaneously.

The nickname is also a slight at Covington’s former college roommate Jon Jones, who is currently sitting on provisional suspension after testing positive for a banned substance last July.

Diaz has been teasing a return to action recently and Covington certainly seems down to welcome the Stockton bad boy back to the Octagon.

Of course, Covington has his own business to handle first as he is expected to take on reigning welterweight champion Tyron Woodley later this year.