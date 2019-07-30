Colby Covington Trolls New York Knicks Fans’ Suffering

Colby Covington is looking to rile up residents of New York City.

‘Chaos’ will take on former UFC champ Robbie Lawler in the main event of this weekend’s (Sat., August 3, 2019) UFC on ESPN 5 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. UFC President Dana White has promised him a title shot with a win, so the stakes are high against “Ruthless.”

Yet that’s not going to stop Covington from stirring up some trouble on the East Coast. He posted a photograph of himself standing outside New York’s famed Madison Square Garden on Instagram today. In the post, he wrote he was the only man who could save New York Knicks fans from their horrible run of the last several years:

“Over the last 20+ years The @nyknicks have tarnished the legacy of this iconic arena. There’s only 1 man who could ever make it truly GREAT again!!!”

Angling For MSG

Covington seems to be referring to November 2’s UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) event from MSG. He was linked to champion Kamaru Usman for the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’s’ first title defense. Upon the ‘request’ (or maybe it was a demand), Covington took the Lawler fight with Usman recovering from surgery.

He’ll need to beat a tough competitor in order to preserve that status, so Covington shouldn’t be taking Lawler lightly. But if he’s able to, a chance to further rile the New York faithful could be his if Usman’s timeline cooperates. The fight could serve as an excellent co-main event to Jon Jones’ next light heavyweight title defense, which has been rumored for UFC 244.

As for the Knicks, well, it’s tough to argue that they couldn’t maybe provide their fans something more to cheer for. Their suffering is probably too much for just Covington to turn around by himself, however.