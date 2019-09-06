Colby Covington Turns On Jorge Masvidal, Calls Him A ‘Trash Bag’

It was only a matter of time before Colby Covington fired shots at Jorge Masvidal and that time has come.

Covington and Masvidal have been friends and training partners at American Top Team for years, but when there’s gold at stake the friendship goes out the window. Masvidal has made it clear that he has no trouble fighting Covington for the UFC welterweight title.

Colby Covington Blasts Jorge Masvidal

While Covington has been giving Masvidal backhanded compliments as of late, he’s finally decided to unleash a verbal shot in no uncertain terms. He posted the following rant on his Twitter page.

.@GamebredFighter I know you’re dumb and desperate, but you spelled JOURNEYMAN TITLE wrong junior. Reading is fundamental and #supernecessary. Just like WINNING is #supernecessary to get title fights. You should try both sometime, you trash bag. https://t.co/OTjrSKNbOI — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 6, 2019

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that Kamaru Usman vs. Covington is in jeopardy. Following the news of stalled negotiations, Masvidal issued a challenge to Usman before turning his attention back to Nate Diaz. This is apparently what led to Covington unleashing his rant.

There’s no word on whether or not Usman vs. Covington is officially off the table in general. At last word, Helwani said that the UFC is looking at a potential new main event for UFC 244 if they can’t get another welterweight title bout going.

The cracks in Covington and Masvidal’s friendship have been showing. ATT head honcho Dan Lambert told BJPenn.com that “Chaos” and “Gamebred” are no longer training together as they feel they’ll eventually fight.

What do you make of Colby Covington blasting Jorge Masvidal?