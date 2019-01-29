Colby Covington: UFC Is Run By A Bunch Of Bozos

Colby Covington continues to rag on the higher ups at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Covington and UFC president Dana White haven’t been seeing eye-to-eye as of late. “Chaos” was last seen holding the interim UFC welterweight title, but he never received a title unification bout. Covington underwent nasal surgery instead of fighting for the gold at UFC 228. The title shot ended up going to Kamaru Usman, who will challenge Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 on March 2.

Covington Shoots Down UFC’s Legitimacy As Sports Organization

Covington appeared on BJPenn Radio and had some more digs towards the UFC. He believes the decision makers are complete jokes:

“They wanna be legitimate like a f***ing sport, like NFL, like NBA, you can’t be legitimate when a team wins a championship and you don’t let them go to the championship game. I don’t give a f**k. If you’re in the NBA, you win the Eastern Conference Championship and you’re LeBron and the Cavaliers, you’re going to the motherf***ing ‘ship. It doesn’t matter if David Stern doesn’t like you, you’re going to go to the championship. This isn’t a sport no more, it’s a joke, it’s a circus, it’s being run by a bunch of bozos. You got Uncle Fester (Dana White) up there, up top in his power position and it’s just a complete joke. If this is legitimate sport when you win the conference championship you go to the championship. It doesn’t matter if the promoter hates the f***ing coach or hates the manager.”

White has said that his issue with Covington is that he didn’t take a title opportunity when it was offered. Covington has blasted White since, calling him Uncle Fester.

Do you think Colby Covington will ultimately get his title opportunity?