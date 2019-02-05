Colby Covington On UFC Issues: ‘This May Be A Lawsuit’

Colby Covington says he may take the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to court.

Covington has had some issues with the UFC ever since he became the interim welterweight champion. “Chaos” captured interim gold when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision back in June 2018. While it looked like he was well on his way to fighting Tyron Woodley in a title unification bout, plans changed. The relationship between Covington and the UFC soured when “Chaos” underwent nasal surgery instead of fighting Woodley at UFC 228. When Covington refused to take another fight outside of a title unification bout, he lost his shot to Kamaru Usman.

Covington Says He Might Sue UFC

Covington clearly isn’t happy with the UFC and he appeared on MMAJunkie Radio to vent. He claimed that he may take those issues to court:

“We may have to go to court, and this may be a lawsuit, because let’s be honest: If (Tom) Brady wins the AFC championship … and just all of a sudden Roger Goodell says, ‘You’re not going to the Super Bowl because we don’t like you’ – no, that’s not how it works. If the UFC wants to be a circus and be a corrupt business and go about their business, then that’s their problem. I’m standing up for what I believe in. I’m not backing down. I don’t care what Uncle Fester has to say. I’m the No. 1 ranked fighter in the world. Go look it up on the UFC website. I had a belt wrapped around my waist by Uncle Fester. I was the only fighter to go the White House. What else do you have to do? What’s the criteria to get a title shot these days?”

At first UFC president Dana White said that Covington would get the next welterweight title shot, just not on his terms. After some scathing remarks from Covington, White changed his mind.

