Colby Covington Reveals Why He Accepted UFC Newark Bout With Robbie Lawler

Colby Covington insisted on fighting for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight gold in November, but a title bout will not be next for him.

Covington vs. Robbie Lawler has been agreed to for UFC Newark. The bout is expected to serve as the headliner on Aug. 3. It’ll be Covington’s first bout since June 2018 when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos for the interim 170-pound gold. Covington was stripped of the championship in September, but his issues with the UFC have been resolved.

Covington Explains His Decision To Take Lawler Bout

Taking to his Instagram account, Covington explained why he took the bout with “Ruthless:”

“I have agreed to defend my title in my first defense against the last real champion this division has had. A bigger man and name than Marty Fakenewsman, The man Ben Asscream is terrified of and couldn’t beat. Living legend of combat sports [Robbie Lawler]. He’s a former [UFC] Champion, Hodge Trophy recipient and the only name big enough for me to face in a primetime [ESPN] main event title fight. America’s champ always answers the call. See you in Newark.”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is on the sidelines recovering from hernia surgery. Usman has said that he will be ready to compete in November.

Do you think Colby Covington made the right decision to take the bout against Robbie Lawler?