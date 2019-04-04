Colby Covington Says UFC Fighters Are Paid ‘Dog Sh*t’ Compared To WWE Wrestlers

Colby Covington has seen John Oliver’s take on WWE’s independent contractor controversy, but he still thinks being a wrestler for the company is much more lucrative than being a mixed martial artist.

Covington has certainly turned some heads with his trash talking. Some are amused by the shtick, while others wish “Chaos” would be silenced sooner than later. Either way, one can’t deny that Covington has used some old school wrestling tactics to bring his name to prominence. Covington was even part of a storyline for Impact Wrestling not long ago.

Covington Responds To John Oliver’s WWE Rant

Covington saw Oliver dispute WWE’s definition of an independent contractor. During an appearance on Submission Radio, Covington said that even with those points taken into consideration it still beats the pay of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter (via BJPenn.com):

“I did see a little bit of it and I heard little clips of it, but you can’t even compare the two. I mean, WWE, they’re not making $10,000 paychecks, those guys are getting paid, man. They’re all making at least $500k plus a year minimum. Most of them are making multi-millions a year, with their t-shirt deals they’re making even more. And I’m pretty sure all those guys get health insurance and retirement benefits. We don’t get none of that sh*t in the UFC, we don’t get no health care unless we’re fighting.

“Last time I was in training camp and I broke my hand, I had to pay for that out of pocket. Like, that wouldn’t happen in the WWE. So, they don’t even compare. There’s no parallel to it, man. The UFC, we get paid like dog sh*t. It’s pennies over here, and he has no idea, man. If he came and looked into the books and really did some research into the UFC man, there’s no parallel, everyone’s getting taken advantage of in the UFC.”

Here is the video in question:

Covington is expected to be next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s UFC welterweight title. The bout will likely be announced once Usman has fully healed from his hernia surgery.