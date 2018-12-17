Colby Covington: ‘It’s Time For UFC To Fulfill Their Promises’

Colby Covington challenges the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to live up to their word.

It has become apparent that the UFC is looking to move on from welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defending his title against Covington. After UFC president Dana White expressed his discontent with Woodley and Covington, Kamaru Usman posted a bout agreement for a title shot against “The Chosen One.” White’s problem with Covington is the fact that “Chaos” underwent nasal surgery instead of fighting Woodley at UFC 228 back in September.

Colby Covington Says UFC Has A Promise To Fulfill

Covington recently appeared on BJPenn Radio. The number one ranked UFC welterweight said he’s owed a title opportunity:

“There is no drama other than promises made, promises kept. Have I ever made a promise on a show and not followed through with it? Everything I said from the beginning, ‘I’m going to leave Demian Maia in a pool of blood in his hometown. I’m going to go beat Dong Hyun Kim in Singapore, do a favor to the UFC, beat him up in Asia, run the king of Asia. I’m going to go beat up Raphael dos Anjos at the United Center, take my 10 pounds of gold back to Miami on my private jet.’ I’ve done it all.

“I said I was going to go see Mr. President Donald Trump, I did it. I’m the Neil Armstrong of MMA. I’m the first fighter to ever go to the White House and hang out with the sitting president. So I’ve done everything that I’ve said I was going to do. Now it’s time for the UFC to fulfill their promises. You know in this world you’ve got your word and you’ve got your balls and you don’t break that for nobody.”

