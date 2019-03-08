Colby Covington On Ali Abdelaziz: ‘He’s A Piece Of Sh*t’

Colby Covington has harsh words for Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Covington made quite the ruckus during UFC 235 fight week. He interrupted Usman’s open workout session, approached UFC president Dana White in a Las Vegas casino, and was in attendance for UFC 235 making a scene and goading Usman. What transpired just one day after UFC 235 is what had everyone’s attention.

Covington Blasts Usman’s Manager

On the Sunday after Usman captured the UFC welterweight gold from Tyron Woodley, he nearly came to blows with Covington. Abdelaziz even took a swing at Covington. “Chaos” told Bloody Elbow that he warned Abdelaziz not to push it:

“MMA managers are meant to be behind the scenes. They’re not meant to be up in fighters’ faces acting like their tough. He was up in my face, ‘Let’s fight, let’s take this outside.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, you’re not even a fighter. I’ll dust you in a second. You’re conducting yourself like a little kid. You’re a manager, you’re supposed to be representing your fighters, and this is how you represent your fighters? You go out there and put innocent people and children in harm’s way?’

“He’s a circus. That guy is a low life, trying to jump me in the Palms buffet. Ali’s a little scumbag. He’s a piece of sh-t. … He needs to get deported back to whatever country he snitched on. I would have pressed charges, but I don’t want Snoozeman to get deported back to Nigeria before I get to whoop his ass in the Octagon.”

White confirmed that Covington will be next in line for a shot at Usman’s gold. Covington was the interim 170-pound champion, but issues with the UFC resulted in him losing his title unification bout. Now, things appear to be much smoother for “Chaos.”

Do you think things could get ugly before Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman share the Octagon?