Colby Covington On Usman’s UFC Title Shot: ‘He’s Not On That Level’

Colby Covington doesn’t believe Kamaru Usman is ready for a shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight gold.

On March 2, Usman will challenge Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title. Many thought Covington would be next in line for the 170-pound title opportunity, but his relationship with the UFC has turned sour. As a result, Usman will be the one taking on Woodley at UFC 235.

Covington Dismisses Usman As Viable Title Challenger

Covington appeared on Submission Radio recently. He made it clear that he doesn’t feel Usman is ready for a title shot (via BJPenn.com):

“Woodley is going to starch Usman for sure. It’s a boring fight. It could go five rounds and just be a borefest, and Woodley just backs up to the cage and lands his shots when he needs to. He’s the more experienced fighter. Snoozeman [Kamaru Usman] hasn’t even beat a guy coming off a win yet, all the guys he has beaten are guys coming off losses. He’s inexperienced. He’s not ready for the moment, and he’s barked up a tree that he’s not ready for. He’s not on that level. He’s going to get knocked out.”

UFC 235 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between champion Jon Jones and Anthony Smith. Also set for the main card of UFC 235 is the Octagon return of Cody Garbrandt. He’ll collide with Pedro Munhoz.

Do you think Kamaru Usman poses a threat to Tyron Woodley?