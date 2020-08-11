Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley Targeted To Headline September Event

By Cole Shelton
Tyron Woodley vs Colby Covington
Tyron Woodley & Colby Covington

Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley are set for their rivalry fight.

For years now, Covington and Woodley have trash-talked one another and a fight seemed likely. Yet, when Woodley was the champion, it never came to fruition but now, on September 19 they are expected to headline the show.

“Champ Camp in Session! September 19th CockRoach Covington Gets Squashed!,” Woodley wrote on Instagram.

Of course, Sept. 19 was reported to be UFC 253 which is Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa. But, there is talk the pay-per-view will be moved to Sept. 26 and be on Fight Island, which is why Covington and Woodley would headline on Sept. 19.

Colby Covington is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 for the welterweight title. Before that, he had notable wins over Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos for the interim title.

Tyron Woodley, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing streak with both times he lost all five rounds to Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman to lose his welterweight title.

Given the rivalry and hate they have for one another, this should be a phenomenal fight. The lead up to it will be filled with trash talk and there is no question the winner will have bragging rights for a long time over the other.

