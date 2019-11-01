Colby Covington Wants To End Hype Of ‘Mediocre’ Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington says he is itching to get his hands on Jorge Masvidal.

Covington and Masvidal were once friends and training partners at American Top Team. Things turned sour after Covington blasted Masvidal for calling out UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Masvidal claims the friendship went south when Covington refused to pay a beloved coach money he was owed.

Colby Covington Rags On Jorge Masvidal

During the UFC 245 press conference, Covington went off on Masvidal, who will be competing tomorrow night (Nov. 2) against Nate Diaz (h/t MMAMania.com).

“I want to be the one to end the hype of the broken, mediocre fighter championship this weekend,” Covington said. “We all know it’s a journeyman championship. They’re both 50-50 in the last couple of years. They win one fight, lose one fight. So I would absolutely love to get my hands on Masvidal.”

Covington went on to say that even if Masvidal doesn’t get his hand raised at UFC 244, their fight is inevitable.

“But let me tell you one thing,” Covington continued. “Win, lose, or draw tomorrow night for Masvidal, I will get locked in the cage and not go to jail for beating his ass because he’s said some things in the media and now it needs to be settled. Because if I beat him up on the streets he’s not going to have anybody to pay his medical bills. We need uncle Dana to pay his medical bills after I’m done with him.”