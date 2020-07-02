Colby Covington Wants Winner Take All Bout With Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington suggests that he and Jorge Masvidal put their entire paychecks on the line.

Things have clearly gotten heated between Covington and Masvidal. The two were once friends and training partners at American Top Team. The bond between the two heavily deteriorated as Covington went full tilt on his MAGA persona. Masvidal claimed he confronted Covington over refusing to pay a beloved coach, leading to the strain in their friendship. Covington says the real reason he isn’t friends with Masvidal anymore is that “Gamebred” just uses people for his own benefit.

Colby Covington Calls For Winner Take All Bout With Jorge Masvidal

Covington appeared on BJPenn Radio and said he’s willing to put his entire paycheck on the line for a showdown with his former friend Masvidal.

“Honestly, if me and Jorge fought, we could do it all or nothing—put all our paycheck to the winner. I don’t need nothing if I lose, but I know I’m not going to lose, so I’m not really too worried. Let’s see how confident he is then. Let’s see how confident he is then as a BMF. He’s a scared motherfucker. He ain’t a BMF. He’s an SMF. His 15 seconds of fame are over. He’s a broke motherfucker, and soon enough, he’s going to be coming, crawling out of his little hole, begging to fight me.”

Covington’s last bout was back in Dec. 2019. He challenged Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship. Outside of his lone career loss, Usman was given his toughest challenge to date against Covington. Still, “The Nigerian Nightmare” scored a fifth-round TKO victory to successfully retain his 170-pound gold.

As for Masvidal, he defeated Nate Diaz back in Nov. 2019. “Gamebred” stopped Nate Diaz via third-round TKO to capture the one-time-only BMF championship. Covington isn’t impressed by the title victory, calling Masvidal the “scaredest motherf*cker.”