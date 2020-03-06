Colby Covington Was ‘Humbled’ By Kamaru Usman According To Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk believes her American Top Team teammate, Colby Covington was humbled by Kamaru Usman at UFC 245.

Heading into that fight, Covington had a public falling out with several fighters at ATT including Jedrzejczyk. “Chaos” was talking a lot of trash to his teammates, and for the former strawweight champion, she says Usman gave him a reality check.

“Usman already [gave him a reality check]. He humbled him,” Jedrzejczyk said to TMZ Sports of her teammate (via BJPENN.com). “He’s better now”

At UFC 245, Usman ended up earning a TKO win over Covington in the fifth round. It was a very close fight, but Chaos has ripped referee, Marc Goddard for his stoppage. He also says he wants an immediate rematch which is unknown if he’ll get.

Although Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn’t happy with Covington, she says still wishes the best for him because they are teammates at ATT.

“I wish him all the best, you know? He’s my teammate and I wish him all the best,” Jedrzejczyk said. “Sometimes he should behave better. Don’t act like that.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is set to fight in the co-main event of UFC 248 against Weili Zhang for the strawweight title this Saturday. Covington, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since UFC 245 and who and when he will fight next is unknown at this time.