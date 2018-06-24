Colby Covington: Woodley Knows I’m The Real World Champ

Colby Covington says Tyron Woodley concedes that the real champ is “Chaos.”

Earlier this month, Covington took on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Rafael dos Anjos. The bout was contested for the interim welterweight gold. Covington vs. dos Anjos served as UFC 225’s co-main event.

After five rounds of action, Covington was awarded the unanimous decision victory. This meant “Chaos” had captured UFC gold for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career. He immediately trashed main champion Woodley on the mic, claiming he can’t run from him anymore.

Woodley has referred to Covington’s title as the “boo boo belt.” During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” the interim champion responded:

“I don’t see anything he says. Anything he says is fake news. He just tries to come out in the media, he’s trying to steal my spotlight. He knows I’m the real world champ. He’s got that fool’s gold at home. If he has something to say, he can say it to my face or unblock me and say it to me and let me see it, like a real man.”

Woodley was last seen in action back in July 2017. He successfully defended his championship against Demian Maia. “The Chosen One” has been out of action with a torn labrum. Now, Woodley has recovered and is ready for his title unification bout against Covington.

No date or location has been announced for Woodley vs. Covington. Many expect the bout to take place later this year. Some have speculated that the two could be featured on the main card of the Madison Square Garden card in November, but nothing has been confirmed. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Covington vs. Woodley as they become available.

