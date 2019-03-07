Colby Covington: Tyron Woodley’s UFC Career Is Over

Colby Covington believes Tyron Woodley has mentally checked out as a fighter.

Woodley defended the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight gold in the co-main event of UFC 235. Standing across from him was Kamaru Usman, who ended up putting on a stellar performance. Woodley had no answer for the pressure of Usman and he lost his 170-pound gold via unanimous decision.

Covington Says Woodley Is Done

“Chaos” spoke to Bloody Elbow and expressed his belief that Woodley is no longer the competitor he once was:

“He’s been one foot in for the last couple years. He’s got so much on his plate. He’s out here trying to rap albums, he’s trying to do acting, he’s trying to do broadcasting — he sucks at all of them. His career is over. He’s made all his money, he’s cashed out, he’s not a real fighter anymore. He doesn’t want to be here to make his division great again like myself. That was already a broken man (in the cage against Usman).”

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Covington is next in line for a shot at Usman’s welterweight gold. One day after UFC 235, Covington and Usman nearly came to blows. Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz even took a swing at Covington.

