Colby Covington’s Manager Explains Why UFC Newark Win Would Be Crucial

Colby Covington’s manager knows what’s at stake today (Aug. 3).

Covington is set to collide with Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC Newark. “Chaos” has not competed since June 2018 when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos to capture the interim UFC welterweight title. Covington has been promised the next UFC welterweight title shot with a win over Lawler.

Dan Lambert Talks Importance Of UFC Newark Bout

Covington’s manager Dan Lambert spoke to BJPenn.com ahead of today’s event. He discussed the significance of UFC Newark’s main event.

“Once you get to where Colby is, every fight is uber important to win, but this one is super important for his career. If he wins, he is right there for a title shot. If he loses, he is down a few notches. This is not a very forgiving sport when it comes to wins or losses so this is huge for Colby.”

Lambert also pointed out the fact that Covington has been promised a title opportunity in the past.

“Colby wanted a title shot. I don’t think he cared if it is [Kamaru] Usman, [Tyron Woodley], it didn’t matter. He wanted a title shot before anything,” he explained. “They said if he wins this he is getting a title shot but they have said that before.”

Covington goes into today’s bout with a six-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Dec. 2015. The submission defeat to Warlley Alves is Covington’s lone career loss.

As for Lawler, he’ll be looking to rebound from a controversial submission loss to Ben Askren back in March. “Ruthless” is in search of his first victory since July 2017. He has dropped two straight bouts.

The UFC Newark prelims will begin at noon ET. The main card gets started at 3 p.m. ET. The entire event airs live on ESPN. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Newark. Join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

