Combate Americas Makes Their Return in August

Add Combate Americas to the list of mixed martial arts promotions making their return to action with live competition. In a press release, Combate Americas up announced they would be making their return by bringing three events to live television, the first being in August.

With the news came details on how they will be handling COVID 19 testing and where the events will be held. Their “Mucho Mas Accion” events will air from a closed set from Miami, Florida. The events will air Fridays, starting on August 28, then on September 11 and 25 on Univision, TUDN USA, and AXS TV as well as Televisa Canal 5 in Mexico.

For testing, the press release said they will be using a dedicated physician to administer tests for athletes, officials, and staff prior to the shows. Staff coming from Los Angeles, California will be tested before arriving at Miami.

With the first event, Combate Americas plans to bring their inaugural flyweight champion bout with David Duran versus Juan Puerta. Puerta, who fights out of Miami, is said to be on a seven-fight win streak. Duran, who will be making the trip from Los Angeles has three wins since fighting for Combate Americas. Going into September means Combate Americas will be coinciding celebration with Hispanic Heritage Month.

“As live sports return to television, Combate Americas is going to utilize this closed set studio series to deliver something that fans have never seen before,” said Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren.

Fans may remember when the UFC returned to holding events, Dana White advised any sports looking to return to do so in Florida. It looks like, Combate Americas is taking that advice and hopefully, by August things are better regarding the situation with the pandemic.

Do you think Florida will be the new home for combat sports?