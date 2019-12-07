Combate Americas: Ortiz vs. El Patron Results Tonight (Dec. 7)

Combate Americas will be hosting its big event tonight (Dec. 7) headlined by UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz and former WWE star Alberto El Patron.

Things have gotten testy between Ortiz and El Patron. Both men have exchanged heated words over their differing political views. They’ve also been involved in shoving matches during staredowns.

Tonight’s card will be held inside The Payne Arena in McAllen, Texas. Also featured on the card will be Melissa Martinez vs. Desiree Yanez, Dani Barez vs. Jao Camilo, Levy Marroquin vs. Enrique Gonzalez, Gaston Reyno vs. Rey Trujillo, and Dulce Garcia vs. Anali Lopez Hernandez. There will also be preliminary action.

The prelims will begin at 7 p.m. ET and fight fans can catch a live stream on Combate Americas’ official Facebook page. As for the main card, that begins at 9 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on DAZN in the United States.

Keep refreshing this page for live results.

Main Card (DAZN)

Tito Ortiz vs. Alberto El Patron

Melissa Martinez vs. Desiree Yanez

Dani Barez vs. Joao Camilo

Levy Marroquin vs. Enrique Gonzalez

Gaston Reyno vs. Rey Trujillo

Dulce Garcia vs. Anali Lopez Hernandez

Prelims (Facebook)

Jose Flores vs. Clarence Brown

Ricky Palacios vs. Jose Ceja

Victor Martinez vs. Luis Luna

Elias Urbina vs. Mike Tovar

Edmilson Freitas vs. Raymond Banda