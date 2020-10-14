Conor McGregor Accepts January 23 Date Against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has accepted Dana White’s hard date of January 23 for a McGregor/Poirier headlining event next year.

It’s been a week since Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier agreed on social media to fight one another. The two originally agreed to fight one another in a charity “exhibition” bout. Once the UFC got wind of this, they acted swiftly to put an offer together for the two to fight in the only place that makes sense for all parties: inside the Octagon.

The only thing standing in the way of the fight being finalized was discord on when the fight would take place. Conor McGregor was eager to fight in November or December of this year while Dana White and the UFC were adamant that the fight happen on January 23. In fact, Dana White refused to budge from that date whatsoever, essentially telling McGregor that he could take the date or leave it. The Irishman has now publicly come forward to take it, even proposing a venue for the event to take place.

I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2020

“I accept, Jan 23rd is on! My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans! Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment,” McGregor wrote.

With a victory, the winner of this main event is very likely to be the #1 contender for whomever the lightweight champion is at the time. With all three parties now in, the only thing left to do is to make it proper and have all signatures on the dotted lines.

Stay tuned for further developments on this story. If/when the bout becomes official, MMANews.com will be here to break the news with the details!