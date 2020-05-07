Conor McGregor Accepts Oscar De La Hoya’s Boxing Challenge

Boxing legend and top promoter Oscar De La Hoya thinks he can stop Conor McGregor early in a boxing match.

McGregor is no stranger to trading barbs with boxers. Back in Aug. 2017, he took on Floyd Mayweather in a “money fight” inside the boxing ring. McGregor lost the bout via 10th-round TKO. The boxing match ended up nabbing the second highest pay-per-view buys for combat sports in history. The event fell behind Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao.

Conor McGregor Willing To Box Oscar De La Hoya

During an appearance on The State of Combat podcast, De La Hoya expressed his belief that he’d finish McGregor early in a boxing match (h/t TMZ Sports).

“Two rounds,” the Golden Boy told “The State of Combat” podcast. “Because one thing about me … I went for the kill always. And look, Conor McGregor is – I love him in the Octagon. I respect him. I watch him all the time. But, the boxing ring is a whole different story. It’s a whole different story.”

It didn’t take long for McGregor to catch wind of De La Hoya’s comment and he responded on Twitter.

I accept your challenge, Oscar de la Hoya. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2020

Dec. 2008 was the last time De La Hoya competed in a boxing ring. He was stopped by Pacquiao in the eighth round and decided to retire. He is still very much involved in boxing with Golden Boy Promotions.

As for McGregor, he made a successful return to the Octagon back in January. The “Notorious” one stopped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the first round via TKO. It only took McGregor 40 seconds to pick up the win.