Conor McGregor Admires Handiwork From UFC 246

Conor McGregor has taken the time to reflect on his UFC 246 victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Back in January, McGregor made his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon. The “Notorious” one headlined UFC 246 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Standing across from him was Cerrone and the bout lasted just 40 seconds. McGregor earned the TKO victory after landing a shoulder strike and then a head kick, followed by ground-and-pound.

McGregor Reflects On TKO Win Over Cerrone

McGregor took to his Instagram account to look back on the quick victory over Cerrone. The “Notorious” believes he is evolving.

“Lately atop my striking, I’ve been striking them where they believe they can’t be struck also. And with shots they don’t understand to be shots.

Look at the range of limbs and bone joints I strike with here alone.

The hip. The bone of the clavicle, the infamous collar bone! The knee. The foot. The fist (both). A lovely array.

That will be all kids now take down your notes and your homework tonight is… enter a cold bath. As cold as it possibly is, you do not need ice. Get in the water and then dip your head under fully and until you need to come up for air. Repeat this over and over until you can stay under for 2 minutes fully. Then Get out. Look at yourself in the mirror, And give your self two full clatters into the teeth. You silly novices, back to bed. Just kidding. Respect to all the students of the game. Always remember that if it moves, you are focused on the wrong thing.

Stay ready, and most importantly, stay in school.”

McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, recently confirmed that there have been talks of a potential bout between his fighter and Justin Gaethje. Kavanagh made the claim before the UFC announced plans to book Tony Ferguson vs. Gaethje for the interim lightweight gold. Since that time, the UFC has postponed events indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.