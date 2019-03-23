Conor McGregor Admits He Considered Rematching Jose Aldo At UFC 237

Conor McGregor believes that several of the men he has defeated in the UFC
“On the other side, if you beat a man convincingly, a first-round KO, a dominating performance, there’s not really a need for a rematch,” McGregor said.
“But, if that individual rises up the ranks, if he goes back, checks himself,
McGregor also said Aldo deserves a rematch for his recent performances inside the Octagon. The pair initially met in the main event of UFC 194 back in 2015. After months of trash-talking, McGregor was able to get under Aldo’s skin enough and force him to come out aggressive. In turn, McGregor was able to counter the Brazilian for a 13-second knockout, the fastest finish in UFC title fight history.
With back-to-back knockout wins, McGregor believes Aldo has earned a rematch opportunity. He even thought about stepping in against Aldo at UFC 237 in Brazil, but the co-main event controversy put a stop to that:
“Even Aldo now currently, he had a great win, his last two wins were great wins,” McGregor said. “He had a little bit of a slip, but he’s had two great wins and now he’s fighting in his hometown of Rio De Janeiro.
“I actually was thinking I might slide in and face him, but all these politics and co-main event conversation kind of halted that as well. If he wins, I believe he’s up in line for a rematch also. Although it was a 12-second knockout, I still think if you rise up again, you deserve a rematch. So, this is where we are at.”
Do you think Aldo will ever get his rematch with McGregor in the UFC?