Conor McGregor Appears In Court For Alleged Pub Incident

Conor McGregor was in a Dublin courtroom on Friday (Oct. 11) for his alleged incident in a pub where he punched a man.

The alleged incident occurred in April where footage of the incident was obtained by TMZ. It promoted the Irishman to go on ESPN and apologize for the incident.

“I was in the wrong,” McGregor said. “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did. … I tried to make amends and I made amends back then. But it doesn’t matter. I was in the wrong, I must come here before you and take accountability. And take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me, I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts. That’s not who I am. That’s not the reason why I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario.”

In the courtroom on Friday with McGregor was his solicitor, Michael Staines, who had asked for the case to be adjourned until Nov. 1. Judge, Marie Keane, agreed and told the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion to be back in the courtroom on Nov. 1 when he will either enter a plea or seek a date for the case to be heard.

Currently, Conor McGregor is not booked to fight and it seems likely he will not compete until this alleged incident is settled.