Conor McGregor Believes Valentina Shevchenko Would Defeat Henry Cejudo

Conor McGregor feels Valentina Shevchenko would get the upper hand over Henry Cejudo inside the Octagon.

Cejudo made some waves when he issued a challenge to women’s flyweight champion Shevchenko. Cejudo is known for taking his “cringe” shtick to new heights, and his callouts of women’s champions were in full effect over the summer. Ultimately, “Triple C” and “Bullet” had a fun get-together and posed as if they were fighting.

Conor McGregor Takes Shevchenko Over Cejudo

McGregor made media rounds during a tour of Russia. The “Notorious” one was asked who he’d go with in a bout between Shevchenko and Cejudo. McGregor is going with “Bullet” (via LowKickMMA.com).

“I’d go Valentina Shevchenko,” McGregor said when asked of the matchup during his recent whiskey tour in Russia. “I tell you what, that Shevchenko, that woman – the Shevchenko sisters are phenomenal fighters. Valentina is unbelievable. One of the greatest female fighters there ever was.

“So I would say Valentina, with the length and the range and the dangerous strikes, would probably spark Henry.”

Cejudo has been recovering from shoulder surgery. The UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion will be out of action until 2020. His next opponent has not been decided, but UFC president Dana White has said that he wants Cejudo to defend his flyweight title against Joseph Benavidez next.

Shevchenko’s next title defense hasn’t been made official either. She’s coming off a unanimous decision victory over Liz Carmouche in their rematch back in August. This marked Shevchenko’s second successful title defense.