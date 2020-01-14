Conor McGregor Blasts Notion That He’s Lost Fan Support

Conor McGregor isn’t taking those who say he’s lost fan support in Ireland seriously.

While McGregor has been viewed as the biggest star in MMA, some have questioned whether or not the “Notorious” one’s stock has dropped significantly. There’s the inactivity factor but also the fact that McGregor has had run-ins with the law.

McGregor Responds To Notion That He’s Lost Fan Support

MMAFighting’s Peter Carroll asked folks in Dublin what they think of McGregor these days. The “Notorious” one believes the narrative is trying to put him in a negative light. Speaking to Severe MMA, McGregor blasted those who say he’s lost fans in Ireland.

“It’s all baloney, man!

“I walk the streets, and there’s nothing but love and support. The real people know. I come to fight, I come to entertain, and I come to put on a show for the fans. I do a lot for my community, and that’s it. I wish everyone well trying to spread mad narratives like that, and that’s it.”

McGregor returns to action this Saturday night (Jan. 18). He’ll take center stage in the main event of UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone. Stick with MMA News for live coverage this weekend.