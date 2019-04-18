Bodycam Footage Released Of Conor McGregor’s Arrest In Miami Beach

Video has surfaced of Conor McGregor’s recent arrest.

Last month, McGregor was arrested for smashing a fan’s iPhone valued at $1,000. The “Notorious” one was able to post $12,500 bond and was released from jail just a few hours later. McGregor was facing a second-degree felony for strong-armed robbery and felony criminal mischief. Those charges have been reduced to a third-degree felony and a misdemeanor.

Bodycam Video Of Conor McGregor’s Arrest

TMZ Sports has obtained and released the bodycam footage of McGregor being arrested in Miami Beach:

McGregor has pleaded not guilty in the phone smashing case. While McGregor’s lawsuit with Ahmed Abdirzak, the man whose phone was destroyed, appears to have been settled that doesn’t dismiss the criminal charges against McGregor.

The former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder had been serving a suspension under the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). The suspension was handed out for his role in the UFC 229 post-main event brawl. McGregor’s suspension expired earlier this month and he is eligible to return to action.

Even putting legal woes aside, McGregor’s fighting future is uncertain. McGregor made a play for a July return against Donald Cerrone, but he didn’t want to take the co-headlining spot unless he had ownership stake in the UFC. McGregor claimed to be retiring, only to say he was ready to settle his business inside the Octagon shortly after.