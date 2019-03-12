Conor McGregor Breaks His Silence After Being Arrested in Miami

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has released his first statement after being arrested in Miami on Monday after allegedly smashing a fan’s phone and then taking it.

The former two-division UFC champion was placed into custody after McGregor allegedly grabbed a phone away from a fan attempting to take a photo of him as he left a popular hotel in Miami early Monday morning around 5 a.m. local time.

According to the police report, McGregor allegedly grabbed the phone, tossed it to the ground and smashed it. He then allegedly picked up the destroyed phone and took it with him as he left the hotel.

Surveillance footage was later recovered that showed the incident and police eventually arrested McGregor where he was charged with two felony counts — strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief due to the property damage being over $1,000 for the value of the phone.

McGregor then posted $12,500 bond before he was released after spending just under four hours in police custody in Miami-Dade County.

Late Monday evening, McGregor released his first statement following the arrest.

“Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “I love my fans dearly. Thank you all.”

This is the second incident in the past year where McGregor has ended up being arrested and placed into police custody.

Last April, McGregor was arrested in New York after he attacked a bus filled with UFC fighters inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. McGregor smashed a window with a moving dolly that injured at least two fighters — Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg — and he was later arrested and faced several assault charges.

Ultimately, McGregor reached a plea agreement for one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and he had just recently finished the community service required by the courts for that incident.

Now the Irish superstar finds himself back in hot water again following the arrest in Miami on Monday.