Conor McGregor Claims He Suffered Broken Foot Before Khabib Fight

Conor McGregor says he suffered an injury three weeks before his Oct. 2018 showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor fell short in his bid to recapture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. The “Notorious” one was submitted in the fourth round. A brawl between both camps ensued.

Conor McGregor Makes Injury Claim

McGregor took to his Twitter account to claim that he was injured before fighting Nurmagomedov:

I broke my foot 3 weeks out from the bout.

I still marched forward however, and also landed the final blows of the night.

On his blood brother.

I am happy with how the contest went and the lessons learned.

In my fighting and more importantly my preparation.

Time will reveal all. https://t.co/VNxbrfk6qx — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 11, 2019

McGregor claimed he has retired from mixed martial arts, but in a matter of days he said he’s ready to settle business inside the Octagon. McGregor and Nurmagomedov have been trading personal digs with the “Notorious” one bringing up “The Eagle’s” wife and Nurmagomedov mentioning McGregor’s reported sexual assault investigation.