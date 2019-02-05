McGregor Bus Attack Accomplice Cian Cowey Set For Fighting Return

Conor McGregor's accomplice in the UFC 223 Brooklyn bus attack, Cian Cowley, is set to make his return to the mixed martial arts (MMA) cage.

Conor McGregor attacked the fighter bus, leading to his subsequent arrest, prior to UFC 223 in April last year. However, he didn’t act alone. One of the men who assisted in the attack, fellow mixed martial artist (MMA), Cian Cowley, was also arrested. Since the incident, Cowley has avenged his MMA debut loss, a first-round submission, with back-to-back victories.

He defeated Daniel Olejniczak via first-round TKO in July of last year. Cowley followed that up with another first-round finish, defeating Hardeep Rai in November. Both of those fights occurred under the Brave CF banner. Now, Cowley is set to make another return to the cage for the promotion. It has been announced he’ll face John Brewin in a lightweight contest at Brave Combat Federation 22 from the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines on March 15th, per MMA Fighting.

Cowley’s opponent, Brewin, currently holds a professional MMA record of 4-1 after going 3-1 in his amateur career. Of his seven combined victories, five have come by way of finish. Brewin and Cowley share a similar victory over Hardeep Rai, who Brewin defeated in his pro-MMA debut in May of last year. Brave CF 22 will be headlined by a bantamweight title bout between defending champion Stephen Loman vs. Elias Boudegzdame

Former UFC veteran Jose Torres is also on the card, facing Amir Albazi at flyweight.

What do you think about Cowley returning for Brave in March?