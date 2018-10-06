Conor McGregor Calls Dana White ‘An OG Of The Fight Game’

Conor McGregor has some massive praise for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White.

It’s no secret that McGregor and White have become chummy throughout their business relationship. McGregor is the biggest star in mixed martial arts, so it would only make sense for the UFC to make him happy by catering to his desires. While things looks a bit rocky when McGregor was stripped of his lightweight gold, the “Notorious” one is happy with his new deal.

Conor McGregor Praises Dana White

During the final UFC 229 pre-fight press conference, McGregor reacted to White comparing him to Muhammad Ali. McGregor didn’t hesitate to give White props (via MMAMania.com):

“Thank you so much, Dana. I appreciate the kind words. I also have nothing but good things to say about you. You’re an OG (original gangster) of the fight game. The work you’ve put in over the years to get this sport to each pinnacle. Like, honestly you don’t get enough credit that you truly deserve. Even this new ESPN deal that we got. Like when Lorenzo [Fertitta] bowed out I wasn’t sure what would happen. Then with the ESPN deal done it’s like…you’re a true pioneer and an OG of the fight game and it’s an honor to be up here doing business with you. I know we’ve had our ups and downs in our work relationship but it’s an honor, brother, alright? Thank you so much. So thank you for them kind words about Muhammad Ali and always…you tell the truth. No matter what, you tell the truth.”

Tonight (Oct. 6), McGregor will challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title. The championship showdown will headline UFC 229 (see predictions here) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stick with MMA News for live coverage of the event.

Do you think Conor McGregor’s popularity will take a hit if he loses tonight?