Conor McGregor Calls Out UFC Over Israel Adesanya Knockdown Record

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor calls out the promotion after naming Israel Adesanya the record holder for most knockdowns in a title fight.

Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum put on a magnificant performance in their interim UFC middleweight title fight over the weekend. Both men left it all insdie the Octagon, but it was “Stylebender” who left with the interim 185-pound crown. However, it turns out he left with a little more than just the strap.

He also left with the record for most knockdowns ever in a UFC title fight, as the promotion pointed out on Twitter:

Israel Adesanya's (@Stylebender) 4⃣ knockdowns tonight are tied for 3rd most by a fighter in a single @UFC fight, behind Forrest Petz and Jeremy Stephens each connecting with five in a fight. #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/lwiv14WFOq — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 14, 2019

Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) dropped Kelvin Gastelum four times at #UFC236. No one has ever connected with more knockdowns in a championship fight. https://t.co/WU6oXzhlUq — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 15, 2019

However, former UFC “Champ Champ” Conor McGregor took issue with this. “Mystic Mac” shared a GIF on his Twitter showing all the knockdowns from his fight against Eddie Alvarez back in 2016. This fight remains the last McGregor won inside the Octagon.

In the clip, McGregor is shown to have knocked Alvarez down five times in the fight, although at least one of the knockdowns are arguable. Here’s what McGregor had to say:

“Wait, what? The @ufc did what? That’s twice now! I want plaques before I’m back. Digital plaques shall do. Hurry up @ufc, I’ll be here. And use a good image.”

What do you think about McGregor calling the UFC out over the record?