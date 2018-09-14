Lawyer Says There’s “No Way” Conor McGregor Can Defend Michael Chiesa Lawsuit

Michael Chiesa has a good case in his lawsuit against UFC mega-star Conor McGregor. Chiesa filed a lawsuit against McGregor, The Barclays Center, and others for the infamous bus attack McGregor led back at UFC 223 media day.

McGregor was seeking out Khabib Nurmagomedov, and threw a dolly through a fighter bus window. Chiesa was cut by some glass and was bleeding very badly. The entire ordeal was caught on video.

Attorney Dmitriy Shakhnevich, who specializes in criminal defense and personal injury, told MMA Fighting he doesn’t see how McGregor can defend this case:

“There’s definitely a legitimate case,” said Shakhnevich. “In fact, because [McGregor] plead guilty in the criminal case. And in criminal cases the standard is higher — it’s beyond a reasonable doubt. It’s not a preponderance of the evidence.

“Because he did that, it’s virtually a defenseless case. You can’t defend this case, there’s no way to defend it. Even if he didn’t plead guilty, there’s 450 videos showing this. There’s really no substantive defense.”

Shakhnevich predicts that when the whole matter is said and done, McGregor and the Barclays Center will opt to settle on the issue and make things quick:

“There’s no other way,” the lawyer said. “Because there’s no defense. There’s no way Conor can defend his case — he plead guilty. He allocated in open court what he did wrong. There’s no defense that’s admissible in this case.”

This is the last thing McGregor needs on his plate right now, as he prepares to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 229.

What do you think will become of Chiesa’s lawsuit against McGregor?