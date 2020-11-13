Friday, November 13, 2020

Conor McGregor Celebrates “World Champ Champ Day”

By Ian Carey

Yesterday was the 4-year anniversary of Conor McGregor defeating Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 205. The win made Conor the first-ever simultaneous double champion or “champ champ” in the company’s history.

Conor decided to celebrate the occasion by declaring it “World Champ Champ” day.

While Conor was the first to hold belts in two different weight classes at the same time, more fighters have accomplished the feat in the years since. Conor tagged Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Henry Cejudo in a later Tweet.

Conor continued to be active on social media all throughout World Champ Champ Day. He noted that he wishes he had gone after the UFC Welterweight Championship and made won a treble as well.

Woodley responded to Conor’s Tweet.

Conor McGregor is expected to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January. The two fought previously at UFC 178 in 2014. Conor won that fight via TKO at 1:46 of the 1st round to improve his record to 16-2 at the time. It will be Conor’s first fight in close to a year after defeating Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246. Poirier will come into the fight after a victory over Dan Hooker in June.

