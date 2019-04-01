Conor McGregor Challenges ‘Actress’ Mark Wahlberg To Fight For UFC Shares

The recently retired Conor McGregor challenges 'actress' Mark Wahlberg to a fight inside the Octagon for his UFC shares.

Conor McGregor’s quest for shares of the UFC continues. “The Notorious” has been very active on Twitter as of late, including a retirement announcement after failing to come to terms with the UFC for his return. McGregor reportedly wants shares in the promotion if he’s going to hang back and take a co-main event slot on a card.

However, UFC President Dana White says the Irishman would have to buy his shares like everyone else. McGregor, however, has other ideas. He recently challenged shareholder and Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg to a fight, with his UFC shares being on the line. McGregor called Wahlberg an “actress” on Twitter before challenging him:

“I’ve decided to challenge Hollywood actress Mark Walhberg next. A fight for all the shares!”

I’ve decided to challenge Hollywood actress Mark Walhberg next.

A fight for all the shares! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2019

One fan told McGregor to watch Wahlberg’s film, ‘Four Brothers,’ and change his mind. McGregor responded by saying he’d smack Wahlberg and his four brothers around, before referencing his post-UFC 229 brawl with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team:

“I’ll smack him and his 4 brothers around. It wouldn’t be the first crew of brothers i’ve smacked around. Check the history books. The UFC history books.”

I’ll smack him and his 4 brothers around.

It wouldn’t be the first crew of brothers i’ve smacked around.

Check the history books.

The UFC history books. https://t.co/CEWc1JmL1y — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2019

What do you think about McGregor challenging Wahlberg?