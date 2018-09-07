Conor McGregor Channels His Inner Ivan Drago Ahead Of UFC 229

Conor McGregor will finally make his UFC return.

The Irishman will return at UFC 229 on pay-per-view (PPV). He will challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the 155-pound title. McGregor and Nurmagomedov have built up a tremendous amount of animosity towards one another in recent months.

They’ll finally lock horns on October 6th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McGregor has remained relatively silent in terms of promotion, despite the fight being official. He has made a few social media posts in reference to his fight with “The Eagle.”

In his latest post, he channeled his inner Ivan Drago from the “Rocky” film franchise. He used Drago’s famous line “If he dies, he dies.” McGregor added in “Then I’m paid twice,” just for good measure.

In the fourth installment of the “Rocky” franchise, Ivan Drago defeated Apollo Creed in a boxing match. Drago literally beat Creed to death in the fight. He uttered the historic line “If he dies, he dies.” Check out the clip here:

