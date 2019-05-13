Charges Against Conor McGregor Dropped In Phone-Smashing Incident

Conor McGregor’s charges have been dropped in the Miami Beach phone-smashing incident.

Back in March, McGregor was arrested for smashing a fan’s iPhone valued at $1,000. The victim, Ahmed Abdirzak, lives in England and was visiting Miami Beach. He claimed that he asked McGregor for a pic when the “Notorious” one took his phone and smashed it. Footage caught McGregor throwing a phone to the ground repeatedly as Abdirzak asked for it back.

Conor McGregor Charges Dropped

During a hearing, prosecutor Khalil Madani, confirmed that the charges against McGregor have been dropped (via TMZ):

“The victim of the crime does not wish to return to the United States and prosecute this case.”

Abdirzak sued McGregor, but the case was quickly settled out of court. The terms of that settlement haven’t been disclosed. Abdirzak was initially seeking over $15,000 in the lawsuit.

McGregor is eligible to compete after serving his six-month suspension under the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). The “Notorious” one was in talks with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for a July return, but he didn’t want to take a co-headlining spot unless he was given ownership stake in the promotion. UFC president Dana White plans to meet with McGregor in Los Angeles.